1 October 'Forever One' memorial breaks ground at site of the Route 91 Harvest Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will experience a moment nine years in the making when the "Forever One" memorial breaks ground on Friday.

Friday afternoon's ceremony, scheduled for 4 p.m., is expected to bring together community leaders and loved ones of those lost nine years ago.

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The groundbreaking marks a pivotal step toward the creation of a permanent place to honor those lost at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on October 1, 2017.

The festival grounds will now be the site of the future Forever One memorial, which organizers have said they plan to open by Oct. 1, 2027 to mark 10 years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The monument is expected to feature a remembrance ring with an open space and 58 vertical pillars of light to honor the lives lost that night.

Take an exclusive walk-through of the memorial site with Channel 13 reporter Anyssa Bohanan:

Forever One Memorial to break ground

The Vegas Strong Fund is behind the effort, and organizers say they're still $7 million short on funding needed for the memorial.

For those who are able, donations can be made on the Forever One memorial website here.