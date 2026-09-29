1 October: Events happening in Las Vegas to mark 9th remembrance of shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Thursday marks nine years since the tragic shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, there are events across the valley to honor the lives lost, survivors and first responders.

The shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival claimed the lives of 58 people and injured many more. The city continues to hold events to ensure everyone impacted on that night is not forgotten.

Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony

The 1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony will be held Thursday beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Channel 13 will carry live coverage of the ceremony on Thursday morning.

The event will feature the Southern Nevada Multiagency Honor Guard, a moment of silence, and remarks from Gov. Joe Lombardo, Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft.

Attendees will also hear from Debby Allen, whose son, Christopher Roybal, was killed in the shooting. Roybal's brother will also have an acoustic performance of "Scars in Heaven."

After the ceremony, anyone can visit the "Remembering 1 October" exhibit on the first-floor Rotunda Gallery of the Government Center, which will be on display from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair, as seating will be limited.

Vegas Golden Knights Memorial Blood Drive

The Vegas Golden Knights will hold their annual blood drive outside City National Arena in Summerlin.

Organizers say all donors are required to park in the Las Vegas Ballpark lot and follow signs to the parking lot east of City National Arena.

All donors will receive the following:



Commemorative Vegas Strong ball cap and merch from the Golden Knights

Chance to win VGK home game tickets (donors will automatically be entered into a raffle, with the winner contacted within a week after the blood drive)

Donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards in Vitalant's giveaway

To register, click HERE.

City of Las Vegas 1 October Remembrance Ceremony

The city will hold a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard, at 7 p.m.

The names of the 58 people killed in the shooting will be read by Mayor Shelley Berkley and Mayor Pro Tem Olivia Diaz. A bell will toll and a candle will be lit in remembrance of each person lost. Channel 13 will carry live coverage of the ceremony on Thursday evening.

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