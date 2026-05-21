1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on US95 in Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A Reno woman was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Nye County, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on US95 at mile marker 105.

Investigators said a Subaru Outback was traveling north on US95 in the southbound travel lane, passing several vehicles. According to NSP, the driver of the Subaru went left to avoid a collision with a Mercedes GLS that was traveling south in the number one travel lane.

Authorities said the driver of the Mercedes "attempted evasive action" by steering to the right, but both vehicles collided head-on in the southbound dirt shoulder of US95.

The passenger of the Mercedes, 78-year-old Janis Bauer, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes and both the driver and passenger of the Subaru were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

NSP said the investigation into the crash is being conducted by its Major Incident Reconstruction Team.

According to NSP, its Southern Command has investigated 28 fatal crashes that have resulted in 31 deaths so far in 2026.