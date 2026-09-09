1 detained in 'suspicious situation' that prompted lockdown at Cimarron-Memorial High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was detained after an investigation into a "suspicious situation" that prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning at Cimarron-Memorial High School.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they were investigating the incident, along with Clark County School District police, just before 11 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Tenaya Way.

Police said "the threats have been determined to be false," but it is not clear what threats were made.

In a message to families, Cimarron-Memorial High School principal Colin McNaught said police informed them they were investigating a suspicious vehicle that pulled into the parking lot on the edge of the school's property. McNaught added that students remained safe on campus.

Police said the lockdown has since been lifted.