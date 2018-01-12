UPDATE: California man charged with manslaughter in fatal Lake Havasu crash

UPDATE JAN. 12, 2018: The Mohave County Attorney's Office has charged the operator of the boat involved, 49-year-old Brian Simmons, of Hawthorne, California, with two counts of manslaughter for the deaths of Jennifer Martin and Bruce Buchanan. He was also charged with three counts of endangerment for the surviving passengers.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said that speed and alcohol were factors in the June crash.

UPDATE JUNE 13, 2017: Mohave County Sheriff’s Waterways deputies located the body of a missing woman Tuesday morning.

An extensive search had been conducted for Jennifer Renee Martin, 31, of Los Angeles, California, utilizing sonar equipment and divers since the boater went missing from the incident on Saturday evening.



At first light Tuesday morning, Waterway deputies returned to the area to continue their search. A target was located utilizing a side-scan sonar device and confirmed with a remote operated submarine and an onboard camera that the target was a body.



At about 7:15 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff's Office divers with the assistance of the Lake Havasu City Police Department dive team recovered the body. The body was identified as Martin.



Martin was located in 43 feet of water within the search parameter of a mile radius of where the incident occurred in the South Basin of Lake Havasu. There were no signs of obvious trauma.



An autopsy is pending and this investigation remains active.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man is dead and a woman is missing after an incident on Lake Havasu in Arizona on Saturday.



Lake Havasu City police received several 911 calls around 8 p.m. Saturday. Callers said a boat had thrown several people into the water.



A Good Samaritan boat picked up the people in the water, while the boat circled the lake unmanned.



One of the people plucked out of the water was unresponsive. The Good Samaritans began CPR while transporting the people who were thrown in the water to London Bridge Beach.



Lake Havasu City Fire Department met the boat and took over CPR.The victim was then transported to Havasu Medical Center. Unfortunately, he passed away. He has been identified as 51-year-old Bruce Buchanan of Redondo Beach, California.



It was also determined that a female passenger was still missing. A search of the waterways and shorelines was immediately conducted by marine units from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Lake Havasu City Police Department, and the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, along with a helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, with negative results.



During the search, a 2010 35-foot Nordic twin-motor boat was located on the beach near Spectator Point. The boat had clearly ran onto shore at a high rate of speed.



So far, the female passenger has not been located. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety is actively searching for the missing female utilizing side scan sonar technology, a remote operate submarine, and dive team members. The search will be ongoing.



Witnesses say they saw the boat traveling north in the South Basin of Lake Havasu near Body Beach when the boat made a hard left turn, ejecting all of the passengers into the water.



Alcohol appears to be a factor and the operator of the boat is cooperating with authorities.