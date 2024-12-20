Valley local shares issues renting from Invitation Homes as FTC takes action against corporation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Imagine moving your family across the country for a fresh start, only to find your new home is riddled with issues—and the company you’re paying for is nearly impossible to reach.

That’s the reality for Travis Ryness, who relocated to Las Vegas this summer and has found himself in what he calls a “renter’s nightmare.”

No Water, No Air Conditioning—and No Help

We met Travis inside his home, a spacious rental in the suburbs of Las Vegas. At first glance, it looks like the perfect place to raise a family. But as we stepped inside, the cracks in the façade became obvious, both literally and figuratively.

“It had everything we wanted in a house. We were super excited,” Ryness said.

But the first few months living there, he ran into some issues.

“Our water was turned off during the week when temperatures were breaking records,” Ryness said.

The reason? Ryness said those utilities were supposed to be taken care of by Invitation Homes, the company he rents from. They were not.

“I had to go buy some jugs of water. I had to get bottled water. You know, we were trying to figure out how we can flush the toilets. Then we ran into an issue in August where there was no air conditioner upstairs,” Ryeness said.

Hidden Fees Add to the Stress

To make matters worse, Ryness says Invitation Homes had added on hidden fees month after month.

“I pay $3,050 a month I think but then there’s like another $185 worth of fees that are added to my rent. Then they also have another thing where they charge you a fee so that they can manage your fees,” Ryness said.

FTC and Nevada Lawmakers Step In

Ryness isn’t alone. Complaints like his have been piling up against Invitation Homes, one of the nation’s largest corporate landlords. Now, the Federal Trade Commission is stepping in, investigating the company for what it calls ‘unfair and deceptive practices.’

Invitation Homes owns tens of thousands of rental properties across the country, many of them in high-demand markets like Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Susie Lee and Congresswoman Dina Titus released statements applauding the FTC for cracking down on corporate landlords.

The FTC's proposed settlement includes a staggering $48 million payout aimed at refunding those impacted by Invitation Homes. In addition to financial restitution, the company will be forced to clearly disclose leasing prices and implement fair procedures for handling security deposits.

Channel 13 reached out to the FTC inquiring about refunds, a spokesperson responded by saying that should happen sometime in 2025.