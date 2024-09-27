FTC taking action against Invitation Homes, the corporate landlord for 3,500 homes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on Invitation Homes, the nation’s largest landlord of single-family homes.

The agency is taking action against the company for an array of deceptive practices, including charging tenants a lot more than they should be paying.

Invitation Homes now stands accused of misleading renters about lease costs, sneaking in undisclosed junk fees, failing to inspect homes before tenants move in, and unfairly withholding security deposits when they move out.

Christian Schewanick says he experienced all of those things after he moved into an Invitation Homes property in North Las Vegas.

“Just a lot of different issues. There was dripping water in the garage, right in front of the door to the house, and we had a water pipe that was about to burst,” Schewanick said.

He also submitted more than a dozen work orders. Each time, he says they’ve gone unanswered.

“Their response has just been that they’re going to send somebody out, but they take their time,” he said.

Schewanick’s frustrations echo those of countless renters across the country.

A check of the Better Business Bureau’s website shows the company has received an overwhelming amount of complaints.

In Clark County, the company owns about 3,500 homes.

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Susie Lee and Congresswoman Dina Titus released statements applauding the FTC for cracking down on the corporate landlords.

The FTC’s proposed settlement includes a staggering $48 million payout aimed at refunding those harmed by the company’s actions. In addition to financial restitution, Invitations Homes will be forced to clearly disclose leasing prices and implement fair procedures for handling security deposits.

“If they’re not doing the right thing, they need to be held accountable,” Schewanick said.

If you live or have lived in an Invitation Homes property and wish to file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, you can call 877-382-4357 or visit their website at reportfraud.ftc.gov.