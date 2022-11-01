Nevada counties enforce security measures for poll workers ahead of 2022 Midterm Election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the midterm election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers and their security.

At Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas, security was heightened as a result of the General Election in 2020, when angry protestors gathered outside the facility demanding answers to unfounded election fraud claims. Clark County registrar Joe Gloria says security planning is now a necessity.

"Based on what we experienced in the 2020 General Election, we did a lot of work to respond to that in case it happens again," Gloria said.

Gloria says he is not aware of any threats in Clark County. He says while he doesn't expect trouble, his office is ready to protect its workers. On the other hand, Washoe County Commission manager Bethany Drysdale says her poll workers have received a handful of threats as November's election approaches.

"Threatening language we've heard or seen... 'don't steal our elections; we're watching you. You better handle this election correctly because we're watching,'" Drysdale said. "There have been reports of employees being followed out to their cars. So, certainly, we're paying attention to those threats."

Since 2020, Washoe County has increased safety measures at voting sites and added card readers to monitor access to the Registrar's Office. A security guard station and upgraded surveillance camera system have been installed.

"We're just keeping a tighter watch on who's coming and going. It used to be a pretty open office where people and volunteers would come and help out. But we just can't have that much access anymore," Drysdale said.

While Nye County is hoping for a calm election night, they've also increased security. But county clerk Mark Kampf says so far, his office has not received any threats or seen any suspicious behavior.

"We are following the process that we have always, and have experienced no issues so far," Kampf said.

19-year-old voter Daejah Liggings-Gay says her voting experience at Pearson Community Center was positive and she felt safe. She also says she'd consider being a poll worker.

"They make good money... And it's a nice thing to have on your resume, too," said Liggings-Gay.

For extra safety precautions, county officials encourage voters to not wear campaign clothing to vote.