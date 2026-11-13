Las Vegas nonprofit connects students with healthcare professionals to explore careers

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada ranks among the lowest in the nation for its supply of physicians, and one local nonprofit is working to help address the shortage by introducing students to health care careers early.

Las Vegas HEALS created Med-Path, an online platform that connects Clark County teachers with health care professionals who can share their experiences with students and introduce them to career opportunities in the field.

The effort is aimed at helping students discover career paths they may not have previously considered while building interest in Nevada’s future health care workforce.

WATCH | Las Vegas nonprofit connects students with health care professionals to explore careers

Las Vegas nonprofit helps students explore health care careers

Jennaya Fernane, a physical education teacher at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts Performing Arts Center, said she is excited about the opportunities the platform can provide.

“They get some medical experience before they even get out of high school, which I think is just amazing,” Fernane said.

The program is also personal for Fernane. Her daughter, Samantha, is a high school junior exploring a future in sports medicine.

Fernane said her daughter is beginning to take a greater interest in pursuing the field as a career.

Diego Trujillo, CEO of Las Vegas HEALS, said one challenge is that students may not realize how many different career options exist in health care.

“We have 27,000 healthcare workers short in the state of Nevada for us to meet the national average,” Trujillo said.

That figure is Trujillo’s estimate of the state’s workforce gap.

The Med-Path platform launched in August and allows Clark County teachers to request health care professionals for classroom visits, hospital tours and hands-on learning experiences.

The professionals represent a range of specialties, giving students exposure to careers beyond the more familiar roles of doctors and nurses.

Trujillo said the platform includes professionals ranging from cosmetic surgeons and primary care doctors to end-of-life doulas, with more being added.

A 2023 report from the Nevada Health Workforce Research Center, using 2021 data, found Nevada ranked 45th nationally for active physicians per capita, 48th for primary care physicians and 49th for general surgeons.

For Fernane, the platform also gives students an opportunity to build professional connections and learn about options they might not otherwise know are available.

She said those connections can be especially valuable for students who may not have someone in their family who can guide them through career decisions.

Teachers can learn more about Med-Path at medpath.healsfoundation.org.