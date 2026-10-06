Proposed Spring Valley church reduces dome height by 44 feet after neighbor concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A proposed Ethiopian Orthodox church in a Spring Valley neighborhood is reducing the height of its planned dome from 112 feet to 68 feet after hearing concerns from nearby residents.

The church is proposed on a 1.59-acre vacant property on Westwind Road, south of Sahara Avenue. The property is in an RS20 residential single-family zone.

Ralph Wenger, who lives next to the vacant lot, said he supports the church but believes the proposed building needs to better fit the surrounding neighborhood.

“It just doesn’t fit,” Wenger said.

Wenger said his biggest concern is the height of the proposed structure and how it would affect the character of the residential area.

“This will become the neighborhood of the church and not a church in a neighborhood,” Wenger said.

The Ethiopian Orthodox church originally proposed a 112-foot dome. Church leaders said they have since reduced the proposed height after listening to concerns from neighbors.

Girma Zaid, a church member, said the church first reduced the proposal to 85 feet before agreeing to lower it again to 68 feet.

“We compromised and heard our neighbors and their concerns,” Zaid said.

Church leaders said the dome’s height has religious and cultural significance to the Ethiopian Orthodox community. They also said they are willing to continue working with nearby residents.

“We have to continue to work with our neighbors,” Zaid said. “We are here to stay and so are the neighbors.”

The project still requires several development waivers, including an increase in building height and changes to residential adjacency standards.

The church is also seeking changes related to parking, including a reduction in parking requirements and modifications to parking lot landscaping. The project also includes a request to increase the height of a retaining wall.

Wenger said he wants the church to blend into the existing neighborhood and believes other churches in the area could provide examples.

“I would like for them to take a look at some of the other churches in the neighborhood and assimilate to the neighborhood and not make the neighborhood change for them,” Wenger said.

The church plans to submit updated plans to Clark County on Oct. 20.

Church leaders also hope to break ground within the next year.

The Clark County Planning Commission will ultimately consider the church’s use permit, development waivers and design review.

Wenger said he hopes county officials consider the nearby homes as they review the updated proposal.