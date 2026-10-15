NSP releases photos of truck sought in hit-and-run that critically injured Las Vegas professor

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a truck believed to be connected to a hit-and-run that critically injured Ernest Bavarsad, a College of Southern Nevada professor who also teaches at a local high school.

Investigators say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 7 near West Tropicana Avenue and South El Capitan Way. Police say the driver struck Bavarsad while he was out for his morning run and left the scene. Bavarsad was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have released photos of a possible suspect vehicle captured by a nearby business’s parking lot camera. The images appear to show a burgundy Dodge Ram traveling down Tropicana Avenue.

According to Nevada State Police, investigators are looking for a 2010- to 2018-model Dodge Ram with chrome trim, an extended cab and a missing passenger-side exterior mirror.

Drivers and nearby residents who spoke with Channel 13 said they have concerns about traffic safety along the busy stretch of road.

“I can’t say that I seen this particular truck, I seen several that resemble it,” said Michael Brandon, a driver who regularly travels through the area.

Brandon also raised concerns about speeding and suggested measures to slow traffic.

“I don’t know if the police thought about installing bumpers here, on this particular street to slow people down because because they’re going 20/30 miles over the speed limit every time I come here and its dangerous,” he said.

Nearby resident Cathleen England said she was disturbed by the driver’s decision to leave.

“Its shocking that they didn’t stop and render aid, if you hit a human being you should stop and render aid,” England said.

Nevada State Police are urging anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about the crash to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command Headquarters at 702-668-4100 or 702-668-5211. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Nevada Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

