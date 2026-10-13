Mattress Mania in southwest Las Vegas remains open after break-in, stolen mattresses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A family-owned mattress store in southwest Las Vegas is trying to determine what was stolen after a weekend break-in left its front windows shattered and several mattresses missing.

Trisha Chamberlain, owner of Mattress Mania near Peace Way and Durango Drive, said she learned about the damage Sunday morning after a neighboring Pizza Hut called to alert her.

The break-in happened Saturday night. Chamberlain said she is still working to identify all the missing merchandise.

“It was completely destroyed in here,” Trisha said.

The store has operated at that location for nine years without similar problems, she said.

Chamberlain’s son, Chandler, also works at the business. He said the mattresses are heavy and would have required considerable effort to move.

“It’s well over 150 pounds,” he said of one mattress. “That’s not something that you’re just gonna nimbly just come in and smash and grab in 30 seconds.”

Trisha said she suspects people who visited the store earlier that day may have been connected to the theft. She said they asked about a specific mattress that was later missing and appeared to be looking around for cameras. However, that suspicion has not been confirmed.

The store’s Ring camera had lost power before the break-in and did not record the incident, Trisha said. She said the camera was later found across the parking lot.

The family said the theft and damage are a significant setback for the small business.

“It’s a struggle, it really is. It’s literally just us,” Chandler said. “We are the only ones that we have to rely on. We’re not a part of a big corporation.”

Despite the damage, Mattress Mania remains open for business.