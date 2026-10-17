Local economist says AI could create jobs as well as eliminate them

SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Artificial intelligence is raising concerns about the future of work, but a local economist says the conversation should also focus on the jobs and opportunities new technology could create.

Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst with Applied Analysis, says innovation could help move Nevada’s economy forward as businesses and workers adapt to a changing economic landscape.

“People are worried about the jobs it’s going to eliminate,” Aguero said. “We’re not having a conversation about the jobs it’s going to create and the ways it’s pushing us forward.”

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Aguero pointed to the internet as an example of how technological advances can create new types of work and change the way people live and do business.

“We can spend two minutes thinking about all the jobs that wouldn’t exist if the internet wasn’t created,” he said.

Nevada ranked fourth in job creation last year, according to information cited in the reporting. Aguero says innovation could bring further opportunities, though the broader economic impact of artificial intelligence remains an important question for workers and businesses.

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For small businesses, adapting to change is nothing new. But as AI and other technologies evolve, owners face questions about how to remain competitive while maintaining the personal connections customers value.

Gayla Young, owner of Pipeline Malasadas, expanded her Hawaiian doughnut business from Honolulu to Las Vegas in 2024. She said the economy was different at the time and that Southwest Las Vegas was an appealing market because of its strong Hawaiian community.

Young said the area’s local population helped make it a good fit for the business and its products.

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She also emphasized the importance of adapting as conditions change.

“I think in general… change is always something you have to evolve with, right?” Young said. “Otherwise, if you don’t change, you’re gonna be left in the dust.”

As artificial intelligence continues to develop, Aguero’s message is that the discussion should include not only the jobs technology may eliminate, but also the new opportunities it could bring.

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