Las Vegas thrift store sees shoppers spend less as midterms approach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Customers are still coming through the doors of Good Samaritan Thrift Store in southwest Las Vegas, but the store’s manager said they’re spending less.

Maria Sears said the store had been growing steadily before sales took a noticeable hit in September and October.

Sears said the number of shoppers has remained relatively steady, but the amount they spend has declined.

Sears believes election season could be one factor influencing shoppers’ decisions, as some customers focus more on necessities than discretionary purchases.

But national economic data paint a more complicated picture.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, consumer spending increased by $113.1 billion, or 0.5%, in September compared with August. However, after adjusting for inflation, spending was essentially flat.

UNLV economics professor Stephen Miller said consumer spending continues to support economic growth, but not all households are experiencing the economy the same way.

“Consumers are still supporting the growth in the economy,” Miller said.

Miller said higher-income households are helping sustain spending, while lower-income consumers are facing more financial challenges.

“High-income people are supporting the consumer spending and low-income people are having a hard time because of inflation,” Miller said.

For Sears, the goal is to keep the store affordable, especially as the holiday season approaches.

She said the store regularly offers sales to help customers find what they need without stretching their budgets.

Good Samaritan Thrift Store is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.