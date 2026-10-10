SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas parent is asking local leaders to consider installing speed cushions and raised crosswalks near schools, starting with a pilot program at 10 campuses within 90 days.

Amy Jean Nobles, who started the “Slow Down Vegas” movement, says the proposed measures could help slow drivers down and improve safety for students walking or traveling to and from school.

“What would happen is when they hit these speed cushions, it would give their car a jolt,” Nobles said.

WATCH | Las Vegas parent launches petition calling for speed cushions near schools

speed cushions

Her proposal calls for installing rubber speed cushions at 10 schools where students have been harmed most often, then tracking the results to determine whether the program should expand.

Nobles said the cushions could be installed quickly and moved if needed. She is asking city and county leaders to consider funding the proposal.

“So that we can actually tell folks, ‘Slow down,’ physically slow them down by using the speed cushion,” Nobles said.

According to CCSD records cited in the reporting, 432 students were involved in traffic crashes during the 2025-2026 school year. Nobles said those numbers motivated her to push for additional safety measures.

“Over 400 kids has been hit and harmed in last year alone, and a few of them died. It really moved me,” she said.

Nobles has launched an online petition to build support for the proposal. She hopes local leaders will respond by Oct. 23.

“I hope that it saves a life. If it could even save one child’s life, then that makes all the difference,” Nobles said.

The proposal would begin with 10 schools and could expand to additional campuses if the results show the measures help reduce harm.