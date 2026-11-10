Las Vegas mother renews crosswalk safety concerns after 15-year-old son hit by car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A southwest Las Vegas mother who previously raised concerns about drivers failing to slow down near a neighborhood crosswalk is speaking out again after her 15-year-old son was hit by a car while riding his scooter home from Durango High School.

Lynda Romero says her son, Daz’jer, was riding his scooter near the crosswalk at Jones Boulevard and Russell Road when a driver struck him.

Romero says the driver took her son home and gave him $300 for damage to his scooter. She later filed a police report. Police and paramedics also responded, and Daz’jer was taken to the hospital. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident.

“I got sent up in the air, and then I landed on the hood of a car and rolled down,” Daz’jer said. “Then, I was laying there for a little bit and then got up, ’cause I was like, what just happened?”

The crash hits particularly close to home for Romero, who spoke out about safety concerns at the same intersection during an interview in September.

WATCH | We first spoke with Lynda about this issue back in September:

Southwest Las Vegas family raises concerns about drivers at school crosswalk

At the time, she expressed concerns about drivers not slowing down for children using the crosswalk. Now, she says her own son has become the victim of the very situation she had been warning about.

“He did everything right. He wasn’t riding the scooter fast and not thinking about anybody,” Romero said.

Daz’jer also said drivers often fail to stop until children are already close to the crosswalk.

“It’s a common thing, because the drivers don’t even be really stopping only until you get, like, close,” he said.

Romero says the crash reflects a broader safety concern for families living nearby and children who regularly use the intersection.

She has since started a petition calling for a crossing guard at Jones and Russell to help protect children crossing the street.

Romero says she hopes bringing more attention to the issue will help prevent another family from experiencing something similar.

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