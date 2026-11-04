Las Vegas gas prices drop nearly 10 cents in a week, remain higher than last year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices in Las Vegas have dropped nearly 10 cents per gallon over the past week, offering drivers some relief at the pump. But the cost of gas is still significantly higher than they were a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Las Vegas is $5.26, down about 10 cents from last week and 16 cents from a month ago.

Prices also vary widely across the valley. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Las Vegas was selling gas for $4.62 per gallon, while the most expensive was charging $6.40 — a difference of nearly $2 per gallon.

Despite the recent decline, the average price in Las Vegas is still $1.49 higher per gallon than it was at this time last year.

Nationally, gas prices are averaging $4.24 per gallon, unchanged from the previous week, according to GasBuddy.

While the recent decrease may provide some relief for drivers, the year-over-year increase means many are still paying more to fill up than they did in 2025.