SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A specialty surgery center in southwest Las Vegas is working to expand access to ear, nose and throat care as Nevada continues to face a shortage of specialists.

The Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery Center, located on West Sunset Road, has served the Las Vegas area for about a decade. It recently became part of Sunrise Health System, which says the partnership will provide access to additional equipment and physicians and help the center serve more patients.

According to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine’s Nevada Health Workforce Research Center, Nevada has roughly half as many ear, nose and throat specialists per capita as the national rate and would need about 50 additional specialists to reach that level.

WATCH | Las Vegas ENT surgery center aims to expand access to specialized care

Las Vegas ENT Center Aims to Expand Access to Care

Dr. Grail L. Brookshire, the center’s medical director, said demand for specialized care is high.

“There’s a big demand,” Brookshire said, adding that specialty surgery centers focused specifically on ear, nose and throat procedures are uncommon.

The center offers a range of procedures, including ear tube placement, tonsil and adenoid removal, sinus surgery and more complex operations. It also treats pediatric patients, though available procedures depend on the patient’s needs.

Eligible patients can undergo outpatient procedures and return home the same day. For complex cases that require hospital resources or overnight monitoring, the center works with community hospitals.

Brookshire said the expanded resources and availability could help patients get treatment sooner.

“In terms of integration and being available, it should help reduce the amount of wait time,” he said.

For 29-year-old Raven Bierlein, who lives in southwest Las Vegas, treatment has already made a difference. She said she struggled to breathe through her nose for much of her life.

After undergoing surgery last month, Bierlein said she can breathe and smell better. She also said she no longer snores as she did before.

“I can finally breathe better,” Bierlein said.

The center recently expanded its hours to include Mondays, giving patients another opportunity to access care.

Sunrise Health System said the center is part of its effort to expand access to specialized surgical services in Southern Nevada.

The Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery Center is located at 8840 W. Sunset Road, Suite B, Las Vegas, Nevada 89148.

