SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween brings costumes, candy and excitement, but for some children, trick-or-treating can also be overwhelming.

A Las Vegas nonprofit is sharing tips to help families make the holiday safer and more inclusive, especially for neurodivergent children who may be sensitive to crowds, noise, bright lights and changes in routine.

Kimberley McGee, founder of the Family Insider Foundation, says children may not always recognize when their surroundings are becoming too much.

“Our neurodiverse kids can be a little overwhelmed, and they can go into a situation not even knowing that they’re gonna be overwhelmed,” McGee said.

WATCH | How Las Vegas families can make Halloween safer for neurodivergent children

Halloween Safety for Neurodivergent Kids

McGee encourages families to plan ahead and take precautions while trick-or-treating after dark. She recommends using the buddy system and adding lights or reflective tape to children’s clothing to help drivers see them.

“The buddies system is always great,” McGee said. “Bright lights, and on their clothing or even fairy lights, which are at the dollar store, very inexpensive.”

Families may also notice different-colored pumpkin buckets during Halloween. Blue buckets are sometimes associated with autism, although they are not a universal signal. Teal pumpkins are part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, an initiative that encourages households to offer nonfood treats for children with food allergies.

For families looking for alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating, McGee created the Treats and Streets map to help families find Halloween activities in their area, including options that may better suit their children’s needs.

The Family Insider Foundation is also promoting a Mighty Moguls event at Chicken N Pickle on Oct. 28, where children can enjoy Halloween activities and receive candy.

Sarah Layton, a mother of four, says having safe places to celebrate helps families feel more comfortable participating in their communities.

“As a parent, it’s incredibly important to have somewhere safe to go for Halloween,” Layton said. “We need to feel that we can be safe in our community and interact with our community.”

Families looking for family-friendly events and activities around the Las Vegas Valley can visit VegasFamilyInsider.com for more information.