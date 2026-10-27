Early voting draws Clark County voters looking to avoid lines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With early voting ending Friday, Clark County voters have just a few days left to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

As of Monday, Clark County had recorded more than 117,000 in-person early votes and about 160,000 mail-in ballots, for a combined total of more than 280,000, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office.

More than 10,000 people turned out to vote early in Clark County on Monday, according to the figures provided.

For some voters, the decision to vote early comes down to convenience and avoiding long lines.

“I hate long lines,” said Jeff, a Clark County voter.

Christina Segatto said she and her family used to vote by mail but have switched to voting in person during the early voting period.

“We used to do mail-in ballots, but now it’s early voting,” Segatto said.

Charles Synder said early voting gives people more flexibility, especially for those who have difficulty stepping away from work or other responsibilities on Election Day.

“Early voting is a great thing to be able to do for a couple weeks just to fit people’s schedules because it’s hard to break away during the day,” Synder said.

Synder also said he believes the election could have a significant impact on Nevada, which he described as a purple state where elections are often closely contested.

“I always feel I have to make sure I do my part,” Synder said.