Clark County approves plans for 68-foot church in Spring Valley despite neighbor concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners approved plans Tuesday night for a new Ethiopian Orthodox church in Spring Valley, moving the project forward despite a nearby homeowner’s concerns about its height and impact on the neighborhood.

The proposed church will be built on a vacant lot along Westwind Road.

Church leaders previously reduced the planned dome’s height after hearing concerns from neighbors. The dome, initially proposed at 112 feet, was reduced to 85 feet and then to 68 feet, with an additional 1-foot cross planned for the top.

“The meeting went well. The commission approved the project,” said Samuel Mekonnen, a member of the church’s building committee.

Mekonnen said church leaders lowered the dome because it would have been the only tall structure in the area and neighbors did not want to see it towering over the neighborhood.

“Once we reduced it and hosted them, they were happy,” Mekonnen said.

Ralph Wenger, who lives next to the vacant lot, said he welcomes the church but believes the project should comply with the neighborhood’s residential zoning requirements.

“We welcome that church and are looking forward to having them," Wenger said. "I just wished they have done it in normal zoning requirements."

Wenger said other churches in the area are significantly shorter and raised concerns about the proposed building’s height and retaining walls near his property.

“Just like the other nine churches in our neighborhood should be built 32-35 feet, not the 69 feet plus the retaining walls, over 80 feet right next to my property,” Wenger said.

The project required county approval for exceptions to certain residential zoning standards, including building height.

Wenger said he is concerned about preserving the neighborhood’s rural character, noting that many residents have lived in the area for more than 20 years.

“The neighborhood wants preservation," Wenger said. "They liked the rural nature of our neighborhood."

The property is in an RS-20 residential zone, a designation intended for low-density, single-family development.

Despite the concerns, church leaders said they hope to break ground on the project as soon as possible.