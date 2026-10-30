190 affordable senior apartments now open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new affordable senior housing development has opened in southwest Las Vegas, adding 190 apartments as Clark County works to address the region’s need for lower-cost housing.

The Heirloom at Torrey Pines offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Clark County contributed $15 million through its Community Housing Fund to help make the development possible.

For 68-year-old resident Donna Rudd, moving into the complex has provided some relief from rising living expenses.

Rudd has lived at the Heirloom at Torrey Pines since June and pays $1,147 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. She said her previous housing costs included additional charges.

“I was paying extra for parking, extra for garbage, extra for everything else outside the building,” Rudd said.

She said having lower housing costs has given her more room in her budget for herself and her puppy.

“I’m able to buy things for myself and get things for my puppy. I wasn’t able to do that before,” Rudd said. “I was going paycheck to paycheck. I was struggling.”

The complex held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said the county has allocated $280 million since creating its Community Housing Fund, including $15 million for the Heirloom at Torrey Pines.

The need is particularly significant for some older adults living on limited incomes.

According to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data from 2016 to 2020, cited by Clark County, nearly 21,000 low-income elderly households were spending more than half of their income on housing.

Naft said the county’s affordable housing investments have helped restore, preserve or create thousands of housing units.

“Since the inception of the Community Housing Fund, and since my board approved those dollars in 2024, we have been able to either restore and maintain or open a total of 5,800 new housing units,” Naft said.

For Rudd, the impact of rising prices extends beyond housing.

“The price of everything is just going up,” she said. “People are still struggling, and you just try to help each other out and make it work. That’s all we can do.”

About 25 apartments at the Heirloom at Torrey Pines remain available. Those interested in applying can visit the leasing office at 6540 W. Arby Ave., which is open seven days a week.