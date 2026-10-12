NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the heavy rain that swept through the Las Vegas valley over the weekend has moved on, some of the community's most vulnerable residents are still dealing with its impact.

Shine A Light, a local nonprofit that works with people experiencing homelessness, is spending the week checking on unhoused residents who may have lost belongings during the storm.

WATCH: Shine A Light teams assist unhoused residents after weekend flooding

Shine A Light teams assist unhoused residents after weekend flooding

The rain caused flooding in several streets and neighborhoods across the valley, forcing many people living outdoors or in under flood channels to move quickly to higher ground.

“A lot of the times, the people who live underground, they know the weather is coming before anyone else,” said Brent Nowak, director of community integration at Shine A Light. “They were packing up their gear and the things they could get.”

Nowak said many people were unable to save everything, leaving some with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

To help, outreach teams are distributing bags filled with essential items, including dry socks, water, wet wipes and granola bars. The organization is also visiting encampments throughout the valley, including North Las Vegas, to check on people affected by the storm.

“What we do doesn’t help people stay homeless,” Nowak said. “We are out offering people connection and just basic supplies. What do you need when you first wake up in the morning? And that’s just to get you through a moment.”

Beyond providing immediate necessities, Shine A Light focuses on connecting people with services that can help them transition off the streets. Nowak said building trust often takes time.

“They might not accept it the first time,” he said. “It might take weeks, months, even years sometimes, but when they are ready, they know, ‘Hey, Shine A Light is here to help.’”

Just before the storm arrived, the nonprofit helped connect seven people to withdrawal services. Those individuals are now being enrolled in the organization's long-term case management program.

While the number may seem small, Nowak said each successful connection represents months or even years of relationship-building and outreach efforts.

“They are going to be getting connected to our long-term case management program as of today,” he said.

As recovery efforts continue following the storm, Shine A Light said its work will continue as well.

“Just because people live underground or on the streets dealing with substance use disorder, they’re still a part of our community,” Nowak said. “When someone is suffering, we all pitch in a little bit more.”

Those interested in supporting Shine A Light can find more information about the organization and donation opportunities on its website.