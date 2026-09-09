'Please stop driving drunk': NLVPD shares message after patrol car hit by impaired driver

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On September 7, the North Las Vegas Police Department took to social media to call attention to the effects of impaired driving.

In a post, they shared photos of a NLVPD patrol vehicle that police said had been crushed in the back from the impact of a drunk driver.

No officers were inside the car at the time of this incident, NLVPD said.

NLVPD used the images to encourage the public to utilize rideshares, contact friends for rides, or to simply stay put instead of driving impaired.

"We cannot say this enough... please stop driving drunk." — NLVPD

NLVPD