NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A resident at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex is calling for increased security after she said gunfire early Thursday morning damaged her vehicle and left her concerned for her safety.

Beverly Hackett, who lives at the Eagle Trace Apartments near Nellis Air Force Base, said she was watching television in her living room around 2:30 a.m. when she heard multiple gunshots outside.

“I’m very shaky and nervous,” Hackett said. “Very stressful.”

Hackett said she heard what sounded like eight to 10 gunshots. She said investigators told her the shots came from an area a few hundred feet from her apartment.

Damage could be seen on appliances outside the building, and Hackett said a bullet also struck her vehicle.

“It went straight through the car, so if I was sitting here like I usually do whatever time I come in, I wouldn’t be here today,” Hackett said. “It’s just a sad situation.”

WATCH | Northeast Las Vegas resident raises safety concerns after gunfire damages vehicle

Northeast Las Vegas resident raises safety concerns after gunfire damages vehicle

Hackett said no one was injured and that police told her they were searching for a suspect.

She is now concerned about the cost of repairing her vehicle. Hackett said she contacted apartment management Thursday but was told the complex would not pay for the damage.

“I went to management today and they told me they would not fix my car,” Hackett said.

Hackett said this is the second shooting she is aware of in the same area during the roughly one year she has lived at the complex. She said the previous shooting, and a possible break-in at her unit, prompted her to install security cameras around her apartment.

“Right now, I can’t move,” Hackett said. “I just moved here and moving is costly.”

She is now asking apartment management to add additional security measures, including cameras, lighitng and increased security patrol in the area where she believes the gunfire originated.

“I feel like they need some type of security camera over that way because they are constantly shooting in that area,” Hackett said. “Just up the security.”

Channel 13 reached out to the Eagle Trace Apartments for comment about Hackett’s concerns and what, if any, additional security measures management is considering.

The complex had not responded at the time of publication.