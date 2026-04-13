NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Violent crime is dropping in North Las Vegas, but police say people still need to stay alert.

New data shows overall violent crime in the city is down 82% compared to this time last year. Police describe violent crime as murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Domestic violence cases are also down significantly, but nearly 70% of those victims are women.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting a free safety class just for women tonight. The class focuses on prevention instead of hands-on self-defense.

Here are the details:

North Las Vegas violent crime drops 82% as police host a free situational awareness class for women

City of North Las Vegas Police Officer Sharnae Neitz said officers will teach practical strategies for situational awareness.

"Even something as simple as like an elevator. Elevator comes down. There might be someone inside that you might think looks maybe a little you're a little uneasy about you have that woman's intuition and you're like, I don't think I should get in the elevator. You can just easily just look at them and say, hey, you know what, I'm actually waiting for my friend. I'll take the next one," Neitz said.

The class runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, at the Northwest Area Command on Washburn Road and Allen Lane.

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