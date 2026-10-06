NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is one step closer to bringing a major medical campus to the city, with officials announcing two finalists remain in the running to develop a hospital on a 135-acre site near Interstate 215 and Pecos Road.

The proposed "full-service hospital " would be located across from the Veterans Affairs hospital and could include a full-service hospital, medical offices, research space, retail shops, restaurants and hotels.

WATCH: North Las Vegas narrows search for new hospital campus

North Las Vegas narrows search for new hospital campus to two finalists

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said the project would help meet the needs of the city’s rapidly growing population and improve access to healthcare for residents.

“For me, it’s dreams that are coming true,” Goynes-Brown said. “As our population continues to grow, we also need to increase our medical blueprint, and adding a hospital in a much-desired area is what we’ve longed for."

“It aligns with the growth and it aligns with our strategic plan of bringing meaningful healthcare to our community,” said Councilman Scott Black.

City leaders said many residents currently leave North Las Vegas for medical care, including routine doctor visits.

“We want our residents to be able to get their needs taken care of right here in the city,” Goynes-Brown said. “We have to go out of our jurisdiction just to go to the doctor for regular checkups, so in order for our residents to stay right here in North Las Vegas, this is a much-needed asset, and as we continue to grow, so will the needs.”

“We have one awesome hospital at the south end of our city, North Vista. Clearly, we are a growing community pushing 300,000 residents," Black said. "Having a hospital in the north to serve the community out there is important, but also there will be more than just the hospital. This is an opportunity to build a healthcare campus."

According to a spokesperson, three out of four trauma patients in North Las Vegas are currently treated outside city limits.

Residents said the proposed hospital would provide a much-needed resource closer to home.

“They need the help as soon as possible,” said resident Betty Kahoonei.

Kahoonei, who recently moved to North Las Vegas, said a nearby hospital would benefit local families.

“Something close by for people in North Las Vegas, I think that would be a great idea,” she said.

Resident Ronald Taylor agreed. While his hospital is near Rainbow and Sahara, he said it could make it easier for locals who don’t want to commute long distances to get care.

“More here is something that needs to happen anyway because we are expanding here anyway,” Taylor said. "Probably for other people who have a problem with that getting to those types of locations further in to the city, it’s perfect for them.”

The city is still in the early stages of the selection process but expects to choose a healthcare system within the next 90 days. Once a partner is selected, planning and design work for the site could begin.

“Just to bring something of this magnitude to North Las Vegas and to our community speaks volumes,” Goynes-Brown said. “We are so excited.”

North Las Vegas officials have not yet announced which two hospital systems are being considered.