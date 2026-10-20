NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas is considering purchasing an existing affordable housing property from Nevada HAND, a nonprofit that develops and manages affordable housing, according to city documents.

The proposed purchase is intended to help ensure affordable housing units remain available in the city. Nevada HAND would continue managing the property if the deal moves forward, according to the documents.

WATCH: North Las Vegas looks at “acquiring” affordable housing property

North Las Vegas looks at “acquiring” affordable housing property

But some residents of the complex near Owens Avenue and Interstate 15 said they were unaware of the potential change in ownership.

Colleen Murray has lived at the affordable housing complex for nearly seven years and described it as peaceful.

“This is the first I’ve heard,” Murray said when told about the city’s plans.

Her neighbor, Leon Sagere, also said he did not know about the proposed purchase.

“No, I didn’t know,” Sagere said.

The possibility of a change in ownership left Murray with questions about what it could mean for residents.

“I’m kind of thrown off my square here and don’t know what to think,” she said.

City documents say the purchase would help ensure affordable housing units remain available in North Las Vegas. To better understand how city ownership would accomplish that goal and what the purchase could mean for current tenants, Channel 13 reached out to the city and Nevada HAND.

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Nevada HAND declined to comment.

In a statement, the city said it plans to use available grant funding intended for housing and community services to preserve affordable units in the Las Vegas valley.

“The City is using available grant money that is intended for housing and community services to ensure that affordable units are maintained in the valley,” the city said. “There will be no change in the management of this property; Nevada HAND will continue to operate.”

The city also said similar arrangements are not unprecedented in Southern Nevada, where local jurisdictions may use leases or other arrangements to have another organization manage a property.

For Murray, the biggest concern is what happens to the place she calls home.

“This is my final stop here,” she said.

The North Las Vegas City Council is expected to discuss the purchase agreement during Wednesday’s meeting.