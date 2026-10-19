NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas continues to grow, bringing new residents, businesses and development to a city that longtime locals have watched transform over the years.

WATCH: North Las Vegas growth brings new homes, hotels and major developments

North Las Vegas growth brings new homes, hotels and major developments

For Cory Franks, vice president of business development for Nigro Construction, that transformation is personal.

“It’s been really cool to see the growth in North Las Vegas,” Franks said.

Franks grew up in the area and remembers when portions of North Las Vegas looked much different.

“I used to ride dirt bikes at Apex,” he said.

Today, North Las Vegas is seeing more than $1 billion in annual private-sector investment, according to Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

The growth includes not only industrial development but new residential communities, Franks said.

He is now helping contribute to that development through his work with Nigro Construction. His team recently opened its second Fairfield hotel just off Interstate 15.

“It’s exciting, and it’s a lot of pride as well,” Franks said. “I live here. My kids play here. My family gets to experience it.”

North Las Vegas is home to just under 300,000 people, according to the city’s latest census figures. City officials said the population could climb to 400,000 over the next few decades.

“We are going to need more things here in the city,” Mayor Goynes-Brown said.

Major developments planned across North Las Vegas

As the population grows, several projects are planned or proposed across the city.

Those include plans for 1,500 new homes near Losee Road and the 215 Beltway, Hylo Park, a mixed-use sports development, and a potential new data center from Switch.

“Hylo Park will be a place where North Las Vegas families can enjoy sports, movie nights, concerts and watch parties,” Agora Realty CEO Cary Lefton said.

Other plans could reshape some of North Las Vegas’ established areas.

The city is working to update its downtown area, while plans are also moving forward for a potential hospital campus.

North Las Vegas resident Betty Kahoonei said having additional medical services nearby could benefit the community.

“Something close by for people in North Las Vegas, I think that would be a great idea,” Kahoonei said.

Franks said continued growth also creates a need for additional entertainment and lodging options away from the Las Vegas Strip.

“With neighborhoods growing and businesses coming into town, industrial, whatever it may be, it brings workers into town too,” Franks said. “So as our economy is growing, we have to have a place for them to stay.”

The new hotel is one example of the ongoing development taking place across North Las Vegas. For Franks, participating in that growth also means helping shape the community where he grew up.

“It’s great to be a part of something that is going to be in the community for years to come,” he said.

City planning for growth through 2055

North Las Vegas is also developing its 2055 Master Plan, which is expected to serve as a blueprint for the city’s future development.

As part of that process, the city is seeking input from residents through a survey available on its website.