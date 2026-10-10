NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Airport Expansion Could Lead to Closure of Part of Carey AvenueA proposed expansion of North Las Vegas Airport could significantly change traffic patterns in the area, including the possible closure of a portion of Carey Avenue used by thousands of drivers every day.

Airport officials say the extensions are needed to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards and accommodate the aircraft expected to use the airport in the future.

The proposal is part of a long-range plan designed to accommodate aviation demand over the next 20 years at one of Nevada's two FAA-designated National Reliever Airports.

North Las Vegas Airport serves as an alternative to Harry Reid International Airport for general aviation, corporate, charter and flight-training operations.

WATCH | North Las Vegas Airport expansion could lead to closure of part of Carey Avenue

NLV AIRPORT

According to the airport's Final Master Plan Report, a roughly half-mile stretch of Carey Avenue between Simmons Street and Allen Lane could be permanently closed to make room for longer and wider runways. The proposed changes are part of the airport's long-term modernization efforts aimed at accommodating future aviation growth.

For North Las Vegas resident Jennifer Chavira, Carey Avenue is part of her daily routine.

"Definitely have to come through here for errands for work," Chavira said.

If approved, the closure would affect a roadway that currently carries more than 13,000 vehicles per day. Traffic studies included in the master plan project that number will increase by 23% by 2050.

Under the proposal, drivers would be redirected to surrounding roads. The plan includes construction of a new roadway connecting Carey Avenue to Lake Mead Boulevard to provide an alternate route.

The traffic study also found that several roadway improvements could help offset congestion associated with the closure. Researchers concluded that while some drivers could experience impacts during peak travel times, the project would not be expected to increase overall daily regional travel times or travel distances by 2050.

However, some residents worry the changes could create additional congestion.

"I think it'll add a lot more congestion on the Lake Mead side, which is already congested, as is both Rancho and Simmons," Chavira said.

According to the master plan, 59% of future traffic currently using Carey Avenue would be diverted to Lake Mead Boulevard if the closure occurs. Another 15% would shift to Cheyenne Avenue, with the remainder distributed among nearby roads.

"If everyone has to come to the shopping center from the Lake Mead side, that's going to be such a mess," Chavira added.

Airport officials say the runway improvements are needed to meet future demand. Part of the land where the new development could go is owned by the City of North Las Vegas, so officials would have to approve the sale of the land to the Clark County Department of Aviation in order to move forward.

An Airport spokesperson shared the following statement:

"It was determined that North Las Vegas Airport (VGT) requires a runway extension to meet FAA standards based on the types of aircraft it serves. Because of the extension and associated flight path, rerouting Carey Avenue was necessary under all alternatives considered."

We also reached out to the City of North Las Vegas and they said the following:

"At this stage, our understanding is the traffic study and potential changes still require FAA review and approval. Because the project is in the exploratory phase, it is too soon to determine what the specific process would be for any potential vacation of Carey Avenue. The County has indicated it could be close to a decade before work might begin.”

While no final decisions have been made, the proposal is already generating discussion among residents who rely on Carey Avenue and are concerned about how the changes could impact traffic throughout the area.

As the FAA review process moves forward, airport officials, city leaders and residents will continue weighing the benefits of airport growth against the challenges of rerouting a major roadway.

