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NLVPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash near Ann Road, Whitestone Drive

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KTNV
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 4.png
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NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently investigating a fatal collision that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., NLVPD responded to Ann Road and Whitestone Drive regarding a crash between an SUV and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

According to NLVPD, the motorcyclist was traveling on west Ann Road while a 2019 Honda CRV drove down south on Whitestone Drive.

The vehicles collided when the Honda attempted a left turn.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

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