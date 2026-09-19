NLVPD investigates fatal motorcycle crash near Ann Road, Whitestone Drive

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently investigating a fatal collision that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., NLVPD responded to Ann Road and Whitestone Drive regarding a crash between an SUV and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

According to NLVPD, the motorcyclist was traveling on west Ann Road while a 2019 Honda CRV drove down south on Whitestone Drive.

The vehicles collided when the Honda attempted a left turn.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.