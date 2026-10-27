Halloween safety: Tips to keep Las Vegas valley trick-or-treaters safe

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Halloween brings costumes, candy and trick-or-treating, but it can also bring increased safety risks for children as families take to neighborhood streets after dark.

North Las Vegas father Juan Ruiz said he plans to take his young son trick-or-treating this year, with safety top of mind.

“He’s going to be a dinosaur. Blue from ‘Jurassic Park,’” Ruiz said. “But he’s more excited about seeing the houses and stuff because he points them out and he’ll be like, ‘spooky house.’”

Ruiz said his family plans to head out earlier in the day and stay close to their son throughout the evening.

“Probably earlier in the day, so we’re not out so late,” Ruiz said. “And obviously, we are going to be with him every door he goes to.”

Research published in the medical journal JAMA found that pedestrians face a greater risk of being struck and killed by vehicles on Halloween. Children ages 4 to 8 faced the highest relative risk in the study, with a 10-fold increase compared with other days. The study also found the highest number of pedestrian deaths occurred around 6 p.m., when many children are beginning to trick-or-treat.

“I wasn’t aware of that,” Ruiz said. “I mean, you would imagine, because it’s dark and there’s everybody running around, but we keep a close eye on him anyways. Just got to be safe out there.”

Local data also highlights concerns about children and traffic. According to Clark County School District data provided for this story, 145 children have been hit by vehicles this year, including 17 incidents reported in the North Las Vegas area.

With more children expected to be walking through neighborhoods on Halloween, the American Red Cross recommends drivers to slow down, turn on their headlights early and remain alert for trick-or-treaters.

Parents and children are also encouraged to make costumes more visible with reflective material, carry flashlights, walk instead of run and pay close attention to traffic when crossing streets.

Ruiz said he hopes families across the valley can enjoy the holiday safely.

“I just hope that everyone has a good Halloween and hope everyone gets a bag full of candy,” Ruiz said.