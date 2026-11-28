HENDERSON (KTNV) — Black Friday is over, but shopping is not. On Saturday, Henderson hosted its 10th annual Shop Small Saturday on Water Street, and business owners say the day is one of the best ways to keep local mom-and-pop shops open.

Some call it Small Business Saturday. Others say Shop Small Saturday. Either way, it's one of the best ways to keep local mom-and-pop shops open.

WATCH | Shop Small Saturday keeps Henderson small businesses afloat

Shop Small Saturday keeps Henderson's mom-and-pop shops afloat during holiday shopping season

Crystal Moses owns Archer and Jane on Water Street. It's one of many all-inclusive boutiques there. The shop has been open for 12 years, and Moses has taken part in Shop Small Saturday since it started 10 years ago.

"Sales like it can make or break a year," Moses said. "It's really like the, I'd say the biggest day of the year for us. We feel a lot of support from the community to come down. It's a day to celebrate small businesses."

Moses says her store stands out for one reason. She sells clothes for newborns.

"Aside from having children's clothing, is maternity. We're the only store in Henderson that buys and sells maternity clothing. And even outside of that, maternity is really hard to find," Moses said.

She loves helping young families during the holidays.

"They're only going to wear it for five months before they don't need it anymore. So giving it giving it to another family through the store is a great way to help them save money and find things they need," Moses said.

Right now, you'll spot Shop Small Saturday signs all along Water Street. Stores are bringing in extra staff. They're doing everything they can to keep customers happy. There are also games and activities for families.

"My kids come down and help. We're going to do free hot cocoa, and we're going to have a kids' craft, a special shopping deal," Moses said.

This is Henderson's 10th annual Shop Small Saturday. Organizers say next year, get here early. That way you can find a good parking spot and get first dibs at these stores.

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