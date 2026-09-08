Police looking for missing 76-year-old Henderson man

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing man last seen late Monday evening.

Larry Bousquet was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of N. Stephanie Street and Sunset Road, according to the department. The 76-year-old was wearing a gray Miller Lite hat and blue jeans when he went missing.

Police said Bousquet may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Bousquet's whereabouts is urged to call Henderson Police at 311.