Nearly 400 affordable apartments coming to west Henderson by 2028 after city council approves project

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson is getting nearly 400 new affordable apartments after the city council approved a project to bring the units to west Henderson by 2028.

The vote clears the way for an affordable apartment complex to rise on nearly 19 acres of empty desert at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Larson Lane in west Henderson. By the holidays, that corner is expected to be under construction.

WATCH: Nearly 400 affordable apartments coming to west Henderson by 2028

Nearly 400 affordable apartments coming to west Henderson by 2028

For years, this stretch of road was just an afterthought. Some Henderson residents didn't even realize it was within the city limits. But on Tuesday, city council voted to change that and build the new complex.

Lucy Remus told me she's happy to hear about the project.

"I'm for it. I know they're going to do a good job," Remus said.

Remus said she's for anything that will help people in Henderson get into a home.

"I'm a people person," Remus said. "Industry, I don't want too much, but I want people taken care of."

I reached out to Ovation Homes, the developer of the Casara at West Henderson apartments, about who qualifies to live there. The company said it will only approve applications from people who make 60% or less of the average median income in Clark County, which is about $80,000. That means to live there, you can make up to $48,000 a year.

"They need some facilities and things for the kids, I'm all for it," Remus said.

The complex will have 390 units ranging from one to three bedrooms. Remus said that although she wouldn't qualify to move in, she knows people who are looking for a place just like this one.

"I really think it will help and I think if we have the right attitude and if it's done right, I think it'll be a boost for those that need it," Remus said.

Ovation Homes said it will start accepting applications around mid-2028.

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