HENDERSON (KTNV) — More affordable housing is coming to Henderson.

The City Council approved nearly 400 new apartments to be built by 2028, thanks to a partnership between the city and the Bureau of Land Management for the sale of the land to get the project done.

The future of affordable housing for Henderson is taking place in an empty lot at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Larson Lane.

By the holidays, this spot will be under construction, bringing much-needed housing to the west side of Henderson.

WATCH | HENDERSON PLANS TO BUILD NEARLY 400 AFFORDABLE HOMES ON ITS WEST SIDE

More affordable housing coming to Henderson as city approves nearly 400 new apartments by 2028 on west side

It may look like nothing now, but will soon turn into a 390-unit apartment complex called Casara of West Henderson.

Ovation Development is leading the project.

Ovation COO Jess Molasky said the company used to focus on building for the elderly, but this latest job adds a new element.

"This is Ovations first affordable community with no age restriction. It's for the people who give their lives to the city, the people in who staff our hotels, our hospitals, stores and our schools," Molasky said.

Construction comes at a good time, as housing prices in Henderson continue to rise. According to Redfin, all home types have increased about $50,000 over the last 5 years.

Charlize Luna, who lives in West Henderson, says she's excited to see something going up on this empty land.

"I think it's great. The side of Henderson is so small, and I feel like it's so far away from everything else," Luna said. "It's kind of just like our own little world."

Projects like these usually take a long time to develop, that's why Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero credits the Bureau of Land Management for selling the property.

"A land transfer like this would typically take somewhere between five to eight years, but we got this done in two and a half years," Romero said.

Ryan Chatterton manages the Bureau's Southern Nevada District. He says the deal is an example of governments working together.

"Today isn't more about public land, it's about what can be accomplished when federal and local governments work together. With the shared purpose of meeting the needs of our communities," Chatterton said.

We asked Romero if shopping and other amenities could come to the area as well.

"All of that is driven by the private market but yes it is zoned so it can have amenities," Romero said.

Ovation told me it will start accepting applications around mid-2028.

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