HENDERSON (KTNV) — Inside the Henderson gym building US and world champions of all ages.

If you've driven down Valle Verde Drive in Henderson, you've probably passed Pinto Muay Thai without a second glance. But inside this gym, world champions are being built.

Step inside Pinto Muay Thai, and you feel it right away. It's hot. It's sweaty. It's intense.

The gym started small — just a few coaching sessions in Danny and Suzy Angel Pinto's garage. Over the last five years, more fighters found their way to the gym. And with every kick, every punch and every throwdown at the small gym is a gleam of gold coming from each corner, showing all the hard work paying off.

"It's been incredible. Like I think the growth of this place is always like incredible to watch. Like you can't believe that it's that it's happening right in front of your eyes," Suzy Angel Pinto, co-owner of Pinto Muay Thai, said.

Eva Blanco and Eden Ireland are the latest champs trained up by the Pintos. Both won gold from the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations in the last couple of months.

Eden is only 11 years old. She represented Team USA in Greece at the World Championship on Nov. 14.

"It just like felt really cool to represent Pinto, Henderson, like America. It felt really great to represent them, and that I won," Eden Ireland, youth Muay Thai world champion, said.

At just 6 years old, Eden fell in love with the sport. Now, after traveling to Greece and learning about new cultures, she wants to inspire other kids.

"I want to inspire other people. I don't really know, but I do want to start like doing training with other people and like starting coaching at the kids' class," Ireland said.

Eden has strong leaders to look up to — women like Eva Blanco.

Eva is 22. She's been training in Muay Thai for 11 years, and she won gold at the Pan-American Championship in October. Her appetite to win is only growing.

"I'm just hungry for sure. I want more. Not that I want more, but I want to show everybody that you can do anything that you want, no matter what age," Eva Blanco, Pan-American Muay Thai champion, said.

So what does it take to earn one of these medals? For starters, most fighters here train six days a week.

"I mean, everything's sacrificed. So if you want to be a world champion or you want to be a bodybuilder, you want these kinds of things. You have to take obsessive measures," Blanco said.

One goal, a lot of sacrifice and the same message: "Trust the process."

"Trust the process just means to trust your team. And we're one family and one team, and we're going to help you get where you need to be," Pinto said.

"No matter what kind of outcome, emotions, anything that's thrown in your way, like you have to just be able to keep going and not give in," Blanco said.

Both gold medalists are already looking at their next fights next year. For now, they're sharpening their skills to defend their titles.

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