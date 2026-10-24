Hundreds ride to honor cyclists killed on Nevada roads at annual Three Feet for Pete event

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hundreds of cyclists gathered early Saturday morning at Camping World in Henderson for the annual Three Feet for Pete remembrance ride, an event meant to promote cyclist safety and honor those killed while riding on Nevada roadways.

The ride takes its name from a Nevada law requiring drivers to give cyclists at least three feet of clearance on the road.

The event remembers Pete Makowski, a professional cyclist who was hit and killed by a truck on South Las Vegas Boulevard in 2013. He was 33 years old.

WATCH |Hundreds ride in Henderson to honor cyclists killed on Nevada roads

Hundreds ride in Henderson to honor cyclists killed on Nevada roads

The ride began with a moment of silence and a reading of the names of cyclists who have died.

"It's just a fun day to build awareness for safety for cyclist," cyclist Mark Greiner said.

Jerry MacDonald is one of the organizers and was a close friend of Makowski.

"Each and every year it kind of brings Pete's memory back alive for us that we're that new Pete and were close to him, but it's not just about Pete," MacDonald said.

The event also features what organizers call a "ghost bike" — a memorial for those killed while riding.

"It means a lot, and it means a lot to these people that they can come out and remember their loved ones who have been killed on Nevada roadways," MacDonald said.

According to a report by the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 2 bicyclists have been killed in Clark County so far in 2026. In 2025, that number was 9.

The event comes as conversation about road safety remains a priority. Earlier this year, Henderson police partnered with the Clark County School District and the Southern Nevada Bicyclist Coalition to teach young cyclists the importance of road safety.

"We're getting a lot of students riding in the wrong direction, against traffic and why it's important to go with the flow of traffic. Making sure they are scanning and looking for vehicles that are coming," Jennifer Grube of the Southern Nevada Bicyclist Coalition said.

Greiner has completed the 30-mile event for six years and said he loves that awareness is being raised.

"It's really all about the safety of the cyclist, and if we're both the cyclist and the motorist are conscious of each other on the road, hopefully that'll save lives down the road," Greiner said.

Organizers say the event will return in mid to late October. The event keeps growing each year, but organizers say their real goal is simple — to stop adding names to that list.

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