Henderson mayor unveils homeless transition housing, affordable plans at state of the city address

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson mayor Michelle Romero outlined new city projects Wednesday at the annual state of the city address, including a new homeless transition facility, a new preschool, and 1,000 units of attainable housing.

The new homeless transition facility will be located at the Dignity Health Hospital off Lake Mead Highway. The facility is designed to help address homelessness and provide services for veterans.

"Addiction assistance or things like that, or getting into a home, training for a job, those types of things, getting them pointed in the right direction," Romero said.



WATCH | Henderson's plans from the State of the City address

Henderson State of the City

The mayor also highlighted efforts to help veterans access essential documents.

"Veterans, for example, they might not be able to get a hold of their two DD 214. We help them get those documents," Romero said.

I spoke to Henderson residents about the changes they most want to see in their city. Homelessness and veteran rehabilitation ranked among the top priorities.

"We have a homeless problem. I think we need more shelters," Neveah Baker said.

"It's gonna take a lot of doing to get them get them to come in to get some help. Cause a lot of them got mental help because they've been the war," John Jamar said.

Henderson resident Isaac Proach shared what he values about the city.

"I love the park and public spaces," Proach said.

Proach also pointed to broader quality of life concerns.

"Housing costs, healthcare, gasses, gas prices, all that stuff," Proach said.

"Anything that will improve the quality of life of the common everyday people," Proach said.

On housing, Mayor Romero said new projects have already been approved or are under construction.

"1,000 units of attainable housing, either approved or under construction now, and many of our new projects also contain homes on the lower end of the affordability scale," Romero said.

Many of the city's projects — from the homeless transition housing to the reimagined Boulder Highway Project — are set to be completed by mid to late 2027.

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