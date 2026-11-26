HENDERSON (KTNV) — There's no age limit on being an author.

A 12-year-old Henderson girl has written her own Christmas book, drawing her inspiration from her little brothers. But this is about more than just writing — she's donating part of the proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to help others in need.

Camille and Krista Zemp are a mother and daughter turned author and illustrator. Camille's passion for writing started when she was a toddler.

"She honestly wrote her first story at age 3," Krista said.

Krista said Camille told stories that sounded like the books she read at the library. Her mom kept that passion alive, and it led to this book. It's called "Holly, the Unsung Hero of Christmas."

WATCH: 12-year-old Henderson girl pens Christmas book to help cystic fibrosis patients

12-year-old girl pens Christmas book to help cystic fibrosis patients

"Santa and Mrs. Claus, they have a granddaughter, and she tests out toys and tells you they're unsafe and why they're unsafe," Camille said.

Camille got the idea from her little brothers. They kept asking Santa for toys that weren't safe.

"He's like, 'Why didn't I get this toy I wanted from Santa?' And so we all tried thinking of things, and he's like, 'Well, he could have done this. He could have done this.' And so I'm just like, 'OK, we need something else to figure this out.' And so then I wrote Holly, and that's how it started," Camille said.

Flip through the book, and you'll see all the toys Holly tests for her grandpa, Santa. The book has only been out a month and it's already beaten expectations.

"In the first two weeks, we sold 100 copies, and then the next day we sold 60 more, and we're nearing 200 after about a month," Camille said.

But the success doesn't stop there. Camille has a rare form of cystic fibrosis. It doesn't affect her day-to-day, but she knows how it feels to live with it.

"She's acutely aware of how blessed she is and what others with cystic fibrosis are going through," Krista said.

So Camille decided to donate 15% of all proceeds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

"'I want to do more and spread the fundraising efforts beyond our community' is something that's just amazing about her," Krista said. "She's always thinking about ways to give back to the community."

She's also donated copies of her book to the Paseo Verde Library and Sunrise Children's Hospitals in the valley. She also has a reading coming up at Cox Elementary.

"I honestly would love to take credit for it, but it's just the way that she came, and it's incredibly humbling to see this type of heart come from my child," Krista said.

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