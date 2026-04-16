Henderson encourages locals to snap nature photos at upcoming events

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson wants to see your nature photos at an outdoor event.

Happening at three different locations, the city is participating in City Nature Challenge 2026.

The City Nature Challenge is a worldwide community engagement initiative that encourages residents to explore and document local biodiversity.

City Nature Challenge 2026 offers Henderson residents a fun and engaging way to connect with nature while contributing to scientific research, supporting the City’s goals for open space, sustainability, and community engagement.

The main event happens Friday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:



Pittman Wash

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex

Cornerstone Park

Two virtual events will also be held:



If you are unable to attend any of these events, you are still encouraged to participate by taking photos of plants and wildlife anywhere in Henderson and uploading them to the iNaturalist app from April 24 to April 27.