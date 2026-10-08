Henderson crime falls; skeptical residents say they need to see more change

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Crime is down across every category in Henderson, according to new data released this week by the Henderson Police Department. Violent crime saw the sharpest decline, falling 17%.

City Councilwoman Monica Larson celebrated the announcement.

"If everyone could give the officers and first responders a round of applause," Larson said.

WATCH | Henderson crime falls across all categories

Henderson crime falls; skeptical residents say they need to see more

But not all residents are convinced the numbers reflect their daily experience.

Lifelong Henderson resident April Klein-Cruz said the data doesn't match what she feels in her neighborhood.

"I feel it's wrong," Klein-Cruz said.

Klein-Cruz said she believes things have gone in the opposite direction where she lives.

"I feel like crime's gone up. Maybe just in my neighborhood. I don't know, but I I don't believe it," Klein-Cruz said.

When asked if she had noticed more of a police presence in the city, Klein-Cruz said she had.

"Yes, I have. I saw a lot yesterday. Just when I left in the morning, I saw a lot on the road," Klein-Cruz said.

That increased visibility is consistent with Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader's report. The department brought in almost 400 recruits, dropping its vacancy rate from 13% to 5% — nearly a third of the national average.

"In addition to the 20% increase of patrol, we've been able to backfill all of our vacant detective positions. So now, if you are doing a crime, you're going to get caught," Rader said.

Rader also highlighted a new cadet program aimed at recently graduated high school students.

"They can learn the 400 codes. They're driving around, taking reports. They can be on anything that's really not a danger, an emergency. They can handle out with traffic accidents, and they get three years of paid on-the-job training, so when they do turn 21, they can go right into the police academy," Rader said.

Henderson resident Dennis Van Dyne said the cadet program has him excited.

"Let's do it. I'm ready for it. Yeah, get some young men started early," Van Dyne said.

Henderson police are also scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday about a shooting involving an officer Saturday. I will be there to report on the event and the community's response.

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