HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson charter school's request to build a second campus has been denied for the second time in two years.

Henderson City Council voted Tuesday night to reject Signature Preparatory Academy's request to build a second campus, marking the second time the school has been turned down.

Signature Prep is a tuition-free charter school just off Boulder Highway in Henderson. It's an option parents I spoke to say they love having in their neighborhood. The school wanted to build a second campus to expand access to tuition-free education on Henderson's west side.

One of the reasons for the denial: academic ratings.



WATCH | Henderson council again denies charter school's plan for a second campus

Henderson council again denies charter school's plan for a second campus, citing academic ratings

Part of the reason for the decision is that the school has not met the city's financial and academic requirements.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero made the motion to deny the request.

"I would make a motion to uphold the staff's recommendation to deny," Romero said.

Councilwoman Carrie Cox emphasized that the decision was not a reflection of failure by the school.

"What I don't want Signature Prep to go away with is thinking that they have failed," Cox said.

Education Initiatives Director Tara Phebus described what the city expects from a qualifying application.

"It addresses the topic with specific and accurate information... presents a clear, realistic picture of how the school is expected to operate, and inspires confidence in the applicant's capacity to carry out the plan effectively, in result of a four or five-star school," Phebus said.

In other words, the city found the school's application lacking in detail and academic performance data.

Phebus said the school needs to make improvements in some academic areas before the city could approve an expansion.

"Its math proficiency of 24.1 percent is below the district average and below other middle schools available in the target zip code," Phebus said.

Parent Albert Ellis, who lives in the neighborhood, told me he has seen his kids' grades climb over the last two years.

"It is a breath of fresh air because over here is more underprivileged, and the other kids come from other areas," Ellis said.

I showed him a clip from the council meeting where the city denied the expansion.

"We need change for the kids that's growing up now. They need equal opportunity to be at the best education possible," Ellis said.

While the school's principal did not respond to my calls and emails requesting an interview, he did address the council's decision at Tuesday's meeting and the council's concern about the application.

"After being revised, three now meet standards, which is great, including the financial plan, which was a huge hurdle to overcome. The remaining concerns do deserve some serious discussion," Carey Roybal-Benson said.

Council members are encouraging the school to improve its academic performance data and application detail before reapplying.

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