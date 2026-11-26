HENDERSON (KTNV) — A plain stretch of concrete in Henderson will soon teach children the rules of the road.

This Thanksgiving week, Henderson was approved for a $65,000 grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to build a new children's traffic garden at Wells Park. The goal is simple: teach kids how to stay safe near busy streets.

WATCH: Henderson to build children's traffic garden, teaching kids road safety

Henderson approved for $65,000 grant to build children's traffic garden teaching road safety at Wells Park

The grant will transform the concrete slab at Wells Park into a space designed to look and feel like real streets.

Anna Marie Smith, principal planner for Henderson, said keeping children safe is a top priority for the city.

"The main feature, the main modifications, are going to be painted streets, painted crosswalks, but then we'll also have some vertical elements with some traffic signs so that kids really have that real feel when they get out in the real world," Smith said.

Kids who play at the park like the idea. Charlie Ortiz, 12, lives right by Wells Park and said she sees kids cross the street without looking all the time.

"I think that can be very beneficial because I feel like a lot of kids, like even younger than me, don't have very good spatial awareness, and there's always the risk, you know, of them not looking both ways," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said she has seen close calls with her own eyes.

"These two kids just ran across the street while my mom was driving, and like we almost hit them because they just don't pay attention. They're not aware at all," Ortiz said.

The city is still in the design stage. Smith said workshops will be available to hear the community's feedback on how the garden should look.

"We want to make sure that they're empowered with the tools and the safety mechanisms to be able to confidently ride around roads in the real world," Smith said.

Ortiz said she wants to be part of it when it's done.

"I'd be open to helping to train the kids," Ortiz said.

The city expects the traffic garden to be up and running by 2027. Residents with traffic concerns or questions can reach out to the city.

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