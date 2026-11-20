HENDERSON (KTNV) — A dream more than two years in the making is now a reality in Henderson, where one of the valley's biggest automation manufacturing plants has opened its doors and is already promising hundreds of local jobs.

Just two years ago, the building on Via Inspirada was an empty lot. Today, it's home to Haas Automation, now one of the biggest automation manufacturing plants in the valley. Haas showed off its brand-new factory to the public on the first official day of the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.



WATCH | Haas Automation opens massive Henderson plant, promising 650 local jobs

Haas Automation opens massive Henderson factory, promising more than 650 local jobs and future growth

For many here, the wait is finally over. Henderson locals told me they're glad to see these doors open.

"I think it's great that they would build a facility like this and want to hire young people," William Castle said.

Castle spent his entire career working in factories before he retired. He says a plant like this will always lift the local economy.

"It has to, why bring a lot of outsides here when you have a lot of talent right here in the county," Castle said.

I got a tour inside the 2.4-million-square-foot facility, which is the size of 42 football fields. Haas does more than just make racing parts — the company also has an F1 team that will be racing in Las Vegas during the Grand Prix. Haas had its F1 race car on display for people to see during the tour.

As we toured the rest of the building, General Manager Bob Murray explained the goal for production.

"This building is going to give us the ability to double in size. I can do 2.5 billion to 3 billion dollars out of this building," Murray said.

Murray says more than 650 of the workers here will be locals.

"We could have never done it without the city behind and giving us all the support that they did, we're in the process of building one of the most advanced machine tool factories in the world," Murray said.

But this isn't just about opening day. Vice President of Outside Operations Peter Zierhut says Haas is partnering with local schools like Southeast Career and Technical Academy. The goal is to train the next generation on these machines early.

"building that pipeline of students from the K to 12 system all the way through to the jobs here is important. And these are jobs that pay better, they're more stable, better careers for Nevada residents," Zierhut said.

Haas plans to have 1,000 employees working here every day by the summer of 2027.

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