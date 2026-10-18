Haas Automation hiring more than 1,000 workers at new Henderson plant during final job fair of year

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Haas Automation is in the middle of a major hiring push, looking to hire more than 1,000 employees at its new Henderson facility.

The company held its final job fair of the year Saturday at its new plant on Via Inspirada in Henderson. The facility includes more than two million square feet of factory space. Hundreds of people are coming in by appointment, all hoping for a chance to join the Haas Automation team.

WATCH: Haas Automation hiring for new Henderson location

Haas Automation looks to hire 1,000-plus at new Henderson factory

Haas is looking to fill positions throughout the factory, with starting pay around $23 an hour and some positions eventually paying upwards of $100 an hour. The company is looking to hire operators, engineers, machinists, inventory associates, assemblers and support staff.

Charles Floyd said he couldn't pass up the opportunity.

"This is one of the great places that you can get in engineering because there's very few engineering jobs available in Nevada," Floyd said.

Floyd fell in love with cars and began working on them at a young age.

"I started when I was 13 years old, decaling cars," Floyd said.

Floyd said it wasn't long after that when a mentor took him under his wing.

"It started my passion, and then I started working with a gentleman in Los Angeles, who is no longer alive. He started helping me with machine work." Floyd said.

Floyd hopes to come in at an intermediate level at Haas.

Bob Murray, general manager of Haas Automation, said there's no shortage of strong candidates.

"The quality of applicants has been outstanding," Murray said. "We're extremely excited about the factory."

Before new employees start working on the machines, they'll go through extensive training.

"Typically, every employee has an iPad, so there's a lot of information on the iPad on how to build machines," Murray said.

"Typically, I build 10-15,000 machines per year," Murray said.

The new Henderson plant is expected to help double Haas' annual revenue once the facility is fully up and running next fall.

"This is going to give us capabilities to go to two to $3 billion in revenue," Murray said.

As Haas continues to grow its Henderson operation, company leaders said there are more developments to come, and we're told we'll be invited back for updates.

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