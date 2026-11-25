LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For families facing homelessness or trying to escape an unsafe situation, finding a safe place to stay can come with another difficult question: What happens to the family pet?

For Amber, giving up her dog, Nuggie, was never an option.

In 2024, Amber said she lost everything in a house fire and became unhoused with her children and dog.

Amber shares how she and her kids found help without losing their beloved pet:

Noah’s Animal House helps Las Vegas families find safety without leaving their pets behind

“We weren't in the struggle position to lead to it. We got forced into it,” Amber said.

She spent months living on the streets as she struggled to find a shelter that would accept all of them, including Nuggie.

“It took a toll on us emotionally, stressfully,” she said.

Amber said she was turned away from multiple shelters that would not allow her dog. But after her family had already lost so much, she couldn't imagine losing Nuggie, too.

“My dog didn't do this. It wasn't his fault,” Amber said. “Why should I subject him to never seeing his family? We've already lost everything.”

Eventually, Amber found help through Noah’s Animal House, a local nonprofit that provides care for pets while their owners work to find stability.

Marlene Richter, executive director of Noah’s Animal House, said the organization helps families facing a range of difficult circumstances, including homelessness and domestic violence.

“Every kind of pet, every kind of scenario, every kind of situation,” Richter said.

According to Richter, Noah’s Animal House has served 2,800 pets and helped thousands of families stay connected to their animals while moving toward safer situations.

“Thousands of families are now safe with their pets because they were able to escape together, heal together, and then move out together,” Richter said.

For Amber, the support meant her children didn't have to permanently say goodbye to a member of their family.

“If you ask my boys, that's not my dog; that's their dog,” Amber said. “When we all got reunited, the first thing out of both of my kids' mouth was, ‘Mom, I'm so glad you didn't give up my dog.’”

Amber said Nuggie has played an important role in her family's life, and the idea of leaving him behind after losing their home was too painful.

“They're not just animals. These are our family, and to say goodbye to family is like cutting off a limb,” she said.

For families facing difficult circumstances, Amber said having a place that can care for their pets can provide peace of mind and reassurance while they work toward rebuilding their lives.

Those interested in supporting families and their pets through Noah’s Animal House can find more information on the shelter's website.