Southeast Career Technical Academy students get hands-on construction experience as industry grows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the need for construction workers grows across the Las Vegas valley, students at Southeast Career Technical Academy are getting an early look at what it takes to enter the industry.

For SECTA senior Summer Abel, the school’s construction program is giving her experience she believes will help prepare her for life after graduation.

“It gives a lot of experience for out in the field,” Abel said.

WATCH: Students get hands-on construction experience as industry grows

East Las Vegas students get hands-on construction experience as industry grows

Students in the program are exposed to different aspects of the construction industry while learning how an actual job site operates.

“Our teacher's goal for this club is it's supposed to simulate the job site, so we'll have the boss and the workers and the safety person all making sure we're doing everything right,” Abel said.

SECTA construction teacher Lucas Inman said that hands-on experience is a critical part of preparing students for the workforce. His focus is not just on teaching students how to complete a project, but also how to do the work correctly.

“I tell my students all the time, I'd rather you build it correctly than build it quickly,” Inman said. “So we want these roads to hopefully last, you know, 100 years instead of 20 years.”

Students also learn how to properly use a variety of tools. Inman said his goal is to give each student enough access to equipment so they can spend more time practicing rather than waiting to share tools.

“So rather than having to share a handful of tools with an entire class, every student, my goal is to have them have their own set of tools to work with in class so they get the full length of time to practice and get hands-on,” Inman said.

That hands-on learning has received support from Nigro Construction, which has continuously donated tools to the program. Nearly 2,000 tools have been donated since SECTA partnered with the company.

Kaela Coons, marketing coordinator at Nigro Construction, said preparing the next generation of workers is becoming increasingly important as construction continues across the region.

“In 2026, the development pipeline has exceeded $33 billion,” Coons said. “So there's work out there, the construction industry is growing, and we want to make sure that the next generation's prepared because the workforce needs people entering the skilled trades.”

For Abel, learning different trades before entering the workforce has helped broaden her understanding of the career opportunities available to her.

“All of the different things we've learned in the different trades — we've learned plumbing, metal framing, carpentry, all those kinds of things — and it makes it easier to understand going into the workforce,” Abel said.

SECTA program applications are now open at this link.