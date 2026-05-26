Sheriff, Las Vegas leaders give update on new east valley area command in progress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hollywood Area Command is taking shape in east Las Vegas.

Just over a year after officials broke ground on the new facility, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said they expect to open before the end of the summer.

Watch that full address here:

FULL BRIEFING: Sheriff, Las Vegas leaders give update on new LVMPD area command in progress

The facility, located at 2300 S. Hollywood Boulevard, broke ground in March 2025 and was developed to address significant population growth in the East Valley.

"It's been long overdue. In my 35 years of policing, we've dreamed about having a police station up here in east Las Vegas to provide full police services to the people in this community," McMahill said. "We are going to work to clean up Sunrise Manor and to make Sunrise Manor proud to have this police station in this area command."

County Commissioner Tick Segerblom joined McMahill to speak to the anticipation he's heard from his constituents as the new facility takes shape.

"We're making east Las Vegas safer and better," he said.

However, McMahill noted that in the early stages of the station's operation, those working out of the Southeast Area command will be working there while that facility undergoes upgrades.

