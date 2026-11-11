LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For young athletes in east Las Vegas, a newly renovated sports complex is offering more than upgraded fields. For youth baseball player Jaymin Matos, it's a place where players can improve their game, build confidence and enjoy the sport closer to home.

The former Big League Dreams Sports Complex has undergone a major transformation and is now known as Unrivaled Sports Park Las Vegas. Renovations include new turf, rebuilt baseball fields, replaced netting, new hardscaping, signage and other upgrades aimed at improving the experience for athletes and families.

Matos has been playing baseball for six years and says the sport has already made an impact on his life.

Renovated East Las Vegas sports park gives young athletes a new place to play and grow

"It's made a difference in my life, because I've become more of a leader," Matos said.

Now, he believes the renovated fields can make a difference for other young players in the east Las Vegas community.

Matos said the upgraded fields are more enjoyable to play on and could even help young athletes perform better.

"It's much more nice, and it's gonna enhance their playing," Matos said. "I feel like people are gonna play better."

Alex Arro, West Region director for Unrivaled Sports, said the renovations were designed to improve the overall athlete experience while creating a facility that can also serve the surrounding community.

"We replaced all of the netting. We hardscaped the areas and added some signage and some really cool elements, so we brought the park up to an amazing athlete experience," Arro said. "That's really the goal for the future, is we want to extend that to members of the community."

For Matos, having an upgraded baseball facility just minutes away from home makes the transformation especially meaningful.

He hopes other east Las Vegas families will visit the park and see the changes for themselves.

"I think that a bunch of people should at least come here and look at it, because it's a really nice place," Matos said. "I wish that everybody that gets to play on this field has a great time playing."